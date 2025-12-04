SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.89 and last traded at €2.92. 192,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.92.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

