Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Applied Energetics Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. 62,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 128,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Energetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $377.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 919.47% and a negative net margin of 1,127.41%.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

