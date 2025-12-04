United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.76. 6,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

