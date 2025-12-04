Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.12. 37,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 155,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 1.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.