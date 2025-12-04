GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. GitLab updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

GitLab Stock Down 12.8%

Shares of GTLB traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,975,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,963. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,189,523.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,131.20. This trade represents a 98.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795 in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,013,000 after buying an additional 148,713 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

