Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,138,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 399,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark raised Radisson Mining Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance
About Radisson Mining Resources
Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.
