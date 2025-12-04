Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,138,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 399,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised Radisson Mining Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RDS

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

About Radisson Mining Resources

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.58 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.