WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.58. 10,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 140.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

