iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.3960 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 26,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.