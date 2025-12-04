Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.72 and last traded at C$127.59. Approximately 30,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.31.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.85.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States.

