Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.72 and last traded at C$127.59. Approximately 30,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.31.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.85.
About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF
The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.