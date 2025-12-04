Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 698,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 187,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

