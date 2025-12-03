WHY (WHY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. WHY has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $303.56 thousand worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHY has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WHY

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000002 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $271,303.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

