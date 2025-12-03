Prometeus Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $178.35 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00009966 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

