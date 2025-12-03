Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $232.94 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,025,241,747,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,025,040,153,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,025,161,627,125.6772 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000124 USD and is up 11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $232,622.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

