Meteora Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61.02 Million (MET)

Meteora (MET) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meteora has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Meteora has a total market cap of $155.21 million and $61.02 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meteora token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meteora Profile

Meteora’s launch date was October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,736,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. Meteora’s official message board is proposals.meteora.ag.

Meteora Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,736,097.521779 with 484,958,319.743414 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.33317846 USD and is up 11.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $64,020,002.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meteora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meteora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

