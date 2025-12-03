MARBLEX Price Reaches $0.0781 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,308,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,029,191 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,308,302 with 263,029,191.02364064 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.07685347 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,055,345.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

