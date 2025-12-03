iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

