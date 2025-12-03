LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.0401 on Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $16.52 million and $2.66 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,037,422 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 412,037,422.97402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.04049987 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,388,729.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

