XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $10,796,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $10,683,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 364.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,810 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,894,000 after acquiring an additional 140,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,897.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,968,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,581,351.84. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DBD opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $945.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.43 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.