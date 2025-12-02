Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$263.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$225.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.4%
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.