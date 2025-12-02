Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$263.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$225.00.

BBD.B traded up C$7.51 on Tuesday, reaching C$229.50. The company had a trading volume of 244,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,889. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$71.79 and a 1 year high of C$234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

