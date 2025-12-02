Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.9870, but opened at $19.29. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2,222 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

