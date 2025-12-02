First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 23,947 shares.The stock last traded at $159.4290 and had previously closed at $158.36.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.