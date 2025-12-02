First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 23,947 shares.The stock last traded at $159.4290 and had previously closed at $158.36.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
