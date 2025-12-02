Head-To-Head Analysis: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Stitch Fix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.47 -$28.74 million ($0.46) -9.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Christopher & Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -2.27% -14.57% -5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Christopher & Banks and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stitch Fix 1 4 1 1 2.29

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Risk and Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -7.75, meaning that its stock price is 875% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Christopher & Banks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

