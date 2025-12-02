Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%

CHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,672. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

