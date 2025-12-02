Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%
CHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,672. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
