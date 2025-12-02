Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Director Acquires $10,025.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Kay Scott bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,883.45. This represents a 5.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandra Kay Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Sandra Kay Scott purchased 500 shares of Friedman Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $10,135.00.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839. Friedman Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NASDAQ:FRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,504 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FRD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

