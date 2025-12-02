ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 6,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 84,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. DZ Bank raised ThyssenKrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ThyssenKrupp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

