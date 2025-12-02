Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STXGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.30 and last traded at GBX 11.20. 7,312,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,813,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shield Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 15.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.55.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.