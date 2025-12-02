Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.30 and last traded at GBX 11.20. 7,312,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,813,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shield Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 15.
Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.
