Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 36,635 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.3510.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

