GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.4750. 3,970,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,591,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

