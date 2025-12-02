Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.1650. Sharp shares last traded at $1.1650, with a volume of 165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sharp Stock Down 1.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

