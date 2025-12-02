Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

CHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,993. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

