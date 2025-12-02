Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
CHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,993. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
