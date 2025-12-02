Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 575. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTRW. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 487 to GBX 486 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 488.25.

Shares of LON:BTRW traded down GBX 5.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 382.52. 2,943,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,274,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.54. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. Barratt Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 EPS for the quarter.

In other Barratt Redrow news, insider Geeta Nanda acquired 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £4,970.43. Also, insider Mike Scott bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £50,046.75. Insiders bought a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

