Phillips 66 (PSX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $153.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $160.00.

11/10/2025 – Phillips 66 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Phillips 66 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Phillips 66 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

10/17/2025 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Phillips 66 had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,486 shares of company stock worth $12,526,311. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

