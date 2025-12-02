VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.75. 561,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,234,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,271,000 after buying an additional 3,140,191 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 479,663 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,160,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,861,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 207,350 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

