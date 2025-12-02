Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from C$25.40 to C$25.80 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.39.

LUN traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,385. The company has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.45. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

