Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 12,949 shares.The stock last traded at $70.1320 and had previously closed at $71.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swisscom Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Swisscom had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

