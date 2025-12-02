Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 426,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,454% from the previous session’s volume of 16,686 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Whitbread Trading Down 2.0%

Whitbread Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

