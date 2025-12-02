B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.3950. 4,519,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,588,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTG

B2Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,261,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in B2Gold by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.