Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.63 and last traded at $76.2250, with a volume of 96484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,266.52. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 309.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

