Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 440,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.69.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

