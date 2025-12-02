Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.71. Vivendi shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 551 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vivendi Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

