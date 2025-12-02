Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 23.2% – Time to Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 19.42. 83,945,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 860% from the average session volume of 8,739,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of £270.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.08.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

