Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently:

11/25/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $231.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $210.00.

11/8/2025 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Marathon Petroleum was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/17/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $199.00.

10/17/2025 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/9/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

