Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG)

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE: HIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

11/4/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

10/9/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

