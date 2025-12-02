Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Yamaha Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YAMHF

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 5.0%

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.