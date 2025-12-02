Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 223,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,045,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tron in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tron currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 13.57.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

