Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390 shares.The stock last traded at C$77.20 and had previously closed at C$77.62.

Accelleron Industries Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.37.

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Free Report)

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.