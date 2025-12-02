Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.4108 and last traded at $5.4108. Approximately 3,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
