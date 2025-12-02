Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $41.9970. Approximately 290,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,151,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

