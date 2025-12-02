Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.7430. Approximately 139,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 436,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LXU. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Lsb Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $687.78 million, a P/E ratio of -956.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lsb Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

