Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 and last traded at GBX 151.47, with a volume of 284505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.99. The firm has a market cap of £20.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northern Bear (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 EPS for the quarter. Northern Bear had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Bear PLC will post 10.0925926 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

